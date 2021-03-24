U.P. health officials concerned about vaccine hesitancy as variant cases increase

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three unrelated cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have been confirmed in Marquette County.

Dr. Bob Lorinser, medical director for the Marquette County Health Department, said this is concerning as vaccine registration numbers are low.

“Probably by the rate, if we don’t have more people registered in Marquette, we will have more vaccines than arms to put it in within three weeks,” he said.

Kerry Ott, L.M.A.S. District Health Department public information officer, said she’s concerned about vaccine hesitancy as well.

“The variant could get ahead of us and see our cases start to rise and they already are rising. Whether it’s the variant or just general COVID-19, the numbers are rising in the U.P. and in our district.”

Now, those who test positive in L.M.A.S. counties are also being tested for the variant to prevent as much transmission as possible.

Dr. Lorinser said the virus can only mutate inside a person’s body, and getting the vaccine will help to prevent future variants.

And although students still don’t qualify for the vaccine, Dr. Lorinser said he believes transmission is still low for students in those settings because of precautions being taken in schools.

“They wear masks, they social distance, they cohort, they pod, they get tested, and they have supervision. The schools are still a very safe place to be.”

Dr. Lorinser said if you have any concerns and/or questions about the vaccine, you can contact the health department directly or speak to your health care provider.

