Advertisement

U.P. health officials concerned about vaccine hesitancy as variant cases increase

Dr. Lorinser says the virus can only mutate inside a person’s body, and getting the vaccine will help to prevent future variants.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three unrelated cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have been confirmed in Marquette County.

Dr. Bob Lorinser, medical director for the Marquette County Health Department, said this is concerning as vaccine registration numbers are low.

“Probably by the rate, if we don’t have more people registered in Marquette, we will have more vaccines than arms to put it in within three weeks,” he said.

Kerry Ott, L.M.A.S. District Health Department public information officer, said she’s concerned about vaccine hesitancy as well.

“The variant could get ahead of us and see our cases start to rise and they already are rising. Whether it’s the variant or just general COVID-19, the numbers are rising in the U.P. and in our district.”

Now, those who test positive in L.M.A.S. counties are also being tested for the variant to prevent as much transmission as possible.

Dr. Lorinser said the virus can only mutate inside a person’s body, and getting the vaccine will help to prevent future variants.

And although students still don’t qualify for the vaccine, Dr. Lorinser said he believes transmission is still low for students in those settings because of precautions being taken in schools.

“They wear masks, they social distance, they cohort, they pod, they get tested, and they have supervision. The schools are still a very safe place to be.”

Dr. Lorinser said if you have any concerns and/or questions about the vaccine, you can contact the health department directly or speak to your health care provider.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire Rackem Stevens, Alan Brian...
UPDATE: Joint sting operation arrests six UP men on charges of child sexually abusive activity
COVID Variant graphic.
MCHD confirms COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant community spread
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Home invasion graphic.
Calumet man takes cat during home invasion in Laurium Wednesday morning

Latest News

Ten firefighters shaved their heads in support of childhood cancer.
Marquette City Firefighters shave heads to raise money for childhood cancer research
Learn more about Mother Superior!
Organization educates kids about Lake Superior
Little Brothers is located in Hancock.
Little Brothers prepares Easter deliveries
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire Rackem Stevens, Alan Brian...
UPDATE: Joint sting operation arrests six UP men on charges of child sexually abusive activity