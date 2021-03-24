Advertisement

Tour Da Yoop, Eh coming this summer

The website for Tour Da Yoop, Eh
The website for Tour Da Yoop, Eh
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It sounds like a bucket list bike ride, touring the Upper Peninsula in August. While there are a variety of ways to participate, Tour Da Yoop, Eh is a 10-day 1,200 mile bicycle ride around the U.P.

It goes through all 15 counties, rides alongside 3 Great Lakes, waterfalls and wildlife. We spoke to one cyclist who has completed the challenge and is coming back again this year.

“What I love about it is that you can be very close to nature and that you can also feel the speed you’re powering your bike with, it’s great just to get this adventure together with the bike ride,” said Patrick Jungenblut.

Tour Da Yoop is August 6-15 with the first section of riding starting in St. Ignace and ending in Manistique. There’s information about signing up for the event on their website here.

