Spring showers diminishing Thursday with a cool-down

A low pressure system enters the Western Upper Peninsula bringing widespread precipitation Wednesday night. Light-to-moderate rain falls over the central and eastern counties while out west, the colder air filtering in from the backside of the system produces snow showers from Saxon Harbor to The Copper Country.

Partial clearing from west to east occurs Thursday morning as the system exits the U.P. Building high pressure north of the region produces a strong northerly wind and lake effect clouds from Lake Superior. Chance of snow showers are possible for the north wind belts from Thursday on to Friday morning.

Several more rounds of precipitation are expected towards the final days of March: Saturday evening with a chance of rain and snow from a Canadian Prairies-based system, and then Tuesday in the form of rain from a Central Plains front.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a.m. snow showers in the NW wind belts; breezy and cooler

>Highs: 30

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a.m. snow showers in the NE wind belts

>Highs: 30

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness into the afternoon with a chance of rain and snow showers

>Highs: 40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a.m. snow showers, then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance of rain showers; mild and breezy

>Highs: 50

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of light-to-moderate rain

>Highs: 40

