Ski Brule doesn’t open winter season, renovates for next year

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -A well-known Iron County ski resort, Ski Brule, did not open its doors this past winter.

“We want to let the community know, that we have missed you so much this past season,” said Jessica Polich, the operations manager at Ski Brule.

Back in October, the business announced it would not make snow for winter 2020, because snow-making is expensive and with the risk of another covid-related shutdown or capacity limits, Polich said the resort couldn’t afford it.

“Had we put out the money, for the snow-making operations and not been able to operate at 100%, it would significantly impact the resort’s financial future,” she explained.

That’s why Ski Brule relied on mother nature to provide the snow.

“And unfortunately this year, mother nature, I think she decided we needed to take a year off and re-coup, so she didn’t put out the snow,” said Polich.

But even though the resort didn’t open for outdoor recreation, Polich said the staff still stayed busy, updating and renovating.

“We’ve redone the flooring, the walls and the carpeting; just giving it a spruce up,” she added.

And getting it ready for the years to come, as Polich says skiing season will return and Ski Brule will open next season.

