Showery & foggy Wednesday with a chance of afternoon snow west

The Central Plains storm takes on a northeast track towards the Great Lakes region, bringing moderate to possibly brief heavy rainfall episodes to the Upper Peninsula Wednesday -- especially during the morning commute. Areas of dense fog from the saturation can also lower road visibility to less than a 1/2 mile in some locations.

The system’s low center enters the western U.P. Wednesday afternoon, bringing in colder air and a chance of snow showers to the western counties.

Snow shower activity continues in the northwest wind belts into Thursday morning as the system pushes east of the Upper Peninsula.

The next precipitation events are forecasted for Saturday night with a chance of rain and snow from a Canadian Prairies-based system, and then Tuesday in the form of rain from a Central Plains front.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of light-to-moderate rain and brief episodes of heavy rainfall; afternoon snow showers in the western counties; breezy east winds 10-20 mph

>Highs: 40s (dropping to the 30s on the west end during the late afternoon)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a.m. snow showers; cooler

>Highs: 30

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers east

>Highs: 30

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain and snow showers; milder

>Highs: 40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain; breezy

>Highs: 40s

