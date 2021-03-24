Advertisement

Registration now open for the Marquette County Community Baby Shower

This years' 26th annual shower is May 7th at North Iron Church in Ishpeming.
The Marquette Community Baby Shower is for those who are pregnant or have a baby under 6 months...
The Marquette Community Baby Shower is for those who are pregnant or have a baby under 6 months old.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Community Baby shower is for anyone who is pregnant or has a baby under six months old.

This years’ 26th annual shower is May 7th at North Iron Church in Ishpeming.

The event will be a drive-through fashion; each person will stay in their vehicle and drive to different stations. Participants will be assigned an individual time to attend when they register.

“We’ll still have all the same educational booths, each participant will get to interact with each booth,” says Rachel Berglund, one of the planning committee members. “They’ll get a bag full of materials and supplies; books, diapers, things that they’ll need to help them with their new baby.”

Registration is limited to the first 75 people who register before April 23rd.

To register, call Barbie with Community Action Alger Marquette at (906) 228-6522 ext. 253 or contact the Marquette County Community Baby Shower Facebook page.

