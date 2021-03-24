Organization educates kids about Lake Superior

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - One U.P. group hopes to educate kids about how important Lake Superior is to daily life.

A collaboration between Michigan Tech and the Copper Country ISD created the Lake Superior Stewardship Initiative.

This organization shows people through science how vital Lake Superior is in Michigan’s ecosystem, and what depends on it.

The main goal is for kids to know how they can get involved in the environment.

“The focus is all around Lake Superior,” said Director of the Stewardship Initiative Joan Chadde. “We have [a] responsibility for this lake, to protect it for future generations, and how much it’s a part of our lives.”

The program runs until Thursday for the last session, and U.P. teachers can sign up a class for any of the virtual seminars they like.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.