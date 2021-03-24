Advertisement

Organization educates kids about Lake Superior

Lake Superior is an important lake, find out why.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - One U.P. group hopes to educate kids about how important Lake Superior is to daily life.

A collaboration between Michigan Tech and the Copper Country ISD created the Lake Superior Stewardship Initiative.

This organization shows people through science how vital Lake Superior is in Michigan’s ecosystem, and what depends on it.

The main goal is for kids to know how they can get involved in the environment.

“The focus is all around Lake Superior,” said Director of the Stewardship Initiative Joan Chadde. “We have [a] responsibility for this lake, to protect it for future generations, and how much it’s a part of our lives.”

The program runs until Thursday for the last session, and U.P. teachers can sign up a class for any of the virtual seminars they like.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire Rackem Stevens, Alan Brian...
UPDATE: Joint sting operation arrests six UP men on charges of child sexually abusive activity
COVID Variant graphic.
MCHD confirms COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant community spread
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Home invasion graphic.
Calumet man takes cat during home invasion in Laurium Wednesday morning

Latest News

Ten firefighters shaved their heads in support of childhood cancer.
Marquette City Firefighters shave heads to raise money for childhood cancer research
Little Brothers is located in Hancock.
Little Brothers prepares Easter deliveries
MCHD Medical Director says variants and vaccine hesitancy are obstacles to herd immunity.
U.P. health officials concerned about vaccine hesitancy as variant cases increase
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire Rackem Stevens, Alan Brian...
UPDATE: Joint sting operation arrests six UP men on charges of child sexually abusive activity