NMU cancels classes for a student ‘wellness day’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Northern Michigan University will have an extra day off classes next week. Wednesday, March 31st, will be a ‘wellness day’ for the university students.

“For the health of our students,” says NMU spokesperson Derek Hall. “Let’s give them a day off as the last month of classes is going. It’s a tough time.”

On that day, the campus will remain open, but there will be no in-person or online classes.

This comes after zero snow days during the winter semester and a canceled spring break.

A junior at NMU says the extra day off is much needed.

“I think it’s a good chance for myself and other students to take a break, unwind, get outside, especially since it’s nice out. It definitely takes some stress off me,” says Leah Purkiss.

Hall says there may be another wellness day scheduled next month.

