Advertisement

MTU’s Matt Roy signs three-year contract extension with Kings

Courtesy: Michigan Tech
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Cal. (WLUC) - Former Michigan Tech hockey player Matt Roy recently signed a three-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings. He has appeared in 121 career NHL games and scored his seventh career NHL goal and first of the season on Monday (Mar. 22) night.

Roy, a 6-1, 200-pound native of Canton, Mich., was selected in the seventh round (194th overall) by the Kings during the 2015 NHL Draft. He has played in 26 games this season, posting eight points (1G-7A) and a plus-4 rating. He ranks third among defensemen and fifth on the team overall in time on ice per game (19:16).

Roy played 115 games over three seasons (2014-17) at Michigan Tech, recording 55 points on 12 goals and 43 assists before signing after his junior season on March 27, 2017. Roy was Tech’s team leader in assists with 21 as a junior and had the assist on the game-winning goal six times. He was a two-time All-WCHA selection.

Roy received his diploma from Michigan Tech in December 2019 after he completed his bachelor of science degree in sports and fitness management. He is the LA Kings NHLPA representative.

The 26-year-old blueliner made his NHL debut with the Kings during the 2018-19 season and has appeared in 121 NHL games, recording 32 points (7G-25A) and a plus-19 rating. Since the start of the 2018-19 season, he leads all Kings in plus/minus and his 18:08 TOI/GP during that span ranks eighth among LA defensemen.

Roy made his professional debut with the Ontario Reign (AHL) during the 2016-17 season and over three seasons, appeared in 102 games, and registered 47 points (12-35=47) with the Reign.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire Rackem Stevens, Alan Brian...
UPDATE: Joint sting operation arrests six UP men on charges of child sexually abusive activity
COVID Variant graphic.
MCHD confirms COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant community spread
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Home invasion graphic.
Calumet man takes cat during home invasion in Laurium Wednesday morning

Latest News

MTU’s White named NABC All-American
High School Basketball Generic Logo
Menominee new girls leader in UPSSA Girls Basketball Divisions 1-3
High School Basketball Generic Logo
Djerf leads voting in West-Pac Girls Basketball All-Stars
Sports on Demand Monday 3 22 21