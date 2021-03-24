Advertisement

Michigan Treasury: Don’t wait to file individual income tax returns

Tax returns graphic.
Tax returns graphic.(WCAX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan taxpayers who collected unemployment benefits and have not yet filed a state income tax return can file their returns as soon as they are able, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

The federal American Rescue Plan Act excludes unemployment benefits up to $10,200 from income for tax year 2020 for those within certain income brackets, providing tax relief on both federal and state income taxes. Taxpayers who may have anticipated owing taxes may now be entitled to a refund.

“Please don’t hesitate to file your individual income tax return,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Taxpayers who think they owe taxes often wait to file right up to the filing deadline. The American Rescue Plan changes the dynamic of the 2020 tax year and this year’s filing season. A larger than anticipated refund could provide much-needed assistance during the pandemic.”

At this time, taxpayers who collected unemployment benefits and have already filed their tax year 2020 federal and state income tax returns should not file an amended state or federal return. The Michigan Department of Treasury is waiting for federal guidance to help taxpayers receive any state refund they may be owed in the easiest way possible.

Additional guidance will be coming from the Michigan Department of Treasury soon.

Filing a State Income Tax Return

Choosing electronic filing and direct deposit is convenient, safe and secure. Last year, more than 4.4 million Michigan taxpayers e-filed, which is 86 percent of state income tax filers. For more information about e-filing, go to www.mifastfile.org.

Printed tax forms were distributed and are available in limited quantities at public libraries, some northern Michigan post offices, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services county offices and Treasury Field Offices.

All individual income tax returns must be received by 11:59 p.m. on May 17, 2021.

For the benefit and convenience of taxpayers, both the beginning and end of the individual income tax filing season are the same as the Internal Revenue Service.

Questions?

Taxpayers with questions about their state income taxes are encouraged to use Treasury eServices. The online platform enables taxpayers to ask state income tax-related questions when convenient and avoids waiting for a state Treasury Department customer service representative to answer your call.

To get started with Treasury eServices, go to www.Michigan.gov/IncomeTax and click on “eServices Individual Income Tax.” To learn more about the state Treasury Department, go to www.Michigan.gov/Treasury or follow @MiTreasury on Twitter.

