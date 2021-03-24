Michigan PFAS Action Response Team to provide update on Gogebic County Airport investigation

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) representatives from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), and the Western UP Health Department (WUPHD) will host a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, April 6, at 6:00 p.m. central.

The purpose of the meeting is to update local residents on a PFAS investigation being conducted at Gogebic County Airport and proposed residential well sampling.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are manmade chemicals that are resistant to heat, water, and oil. PFAS was historically used at the airport in fire-fighting foams as was required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). PFAS can get into drinking water when products containing them are used or spilled onto the ground.

The purpose of the proposed residential well sampling is to determine if any wells have been impacted.

The April 6 meeting is an online event. To view or participate in the online meeting, visit Michigan.gov/PFASResponse and click on the Public Meetings button, then select the Gogebic County Airport Virtual Town Hall Meeting link found on the calendar.

After the presentation, there will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions online. Individuals without internet access can listen to the meeting by calling toll-free at 636-651-3142, and entering the access code 374288#.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.