Advertisement

Michigan PFAS Action Response Team to provide update on Gogebic County Airport investigation

The virtual meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 6, at 6:00 p.m. central.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) representatives from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), and the Western UP Health Department (WUPHD) will host a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, April 6, at 6:00 p.m. central.

The purpose of the meeting is to update local residents on a PFAS investigation being conducted at Gogebic County Airport and proposed residential well sampling.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are manmade chemicals that are resistant to heat, water, and oil. PFAS was historically used at the airport in fire-fighting foams as was required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). PFAS can get into drinking water when products containing them are used or spilled onto the ground.

The purpose of the proposed residential well sampling is to determine if any wells have been impacted.

The April 6 meeting is an online event. To view or participate in the online meeting, visit Michigan.gov/PFASResponse and click on the Public Meetings button, then select the Gogebic County Airport Virtual Town Hall Meeting link found on the calendar.

After the presentation, there will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions online. Individuals without internet access can listen to the meeting by calling toll-free at 636-651-3142, and entering the access code 374288#.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID Variant graphic.
MCHD confirms COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant community spread
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire Rackem Stevens, Alan Brian...
Joint sting operation arrests five UP men on charges of child sexually abusive activity
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder

Latest News

Home invasion graphic.
Calumet man takes cat during home invasion in Laurium Wednesday morning
The Marquette Community Baby Shower is for those who are pregnant or have a baby under 6 months...
Registration now open for the Marquette County Community Baby Shower
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire Rackem Stevens, Alan Brian...
Joint sting operation arrests five UP men on charges of child sexually abusive activity
Michigan elections.
Bills introduced in Michigan Legislature for election reform
School Aid Fund. (Michigan Lottery Graphic)
Michigan Lottery added record $1.179B to School Aid Fund in 2020