Advertisement

Marquette City Firefighters shave heads to raise money for childhood cancer research

Ten Marquette firefighters shaved their heads in support of St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
Ten firefighters shaved their heads in support of childhood cancer.
Ten firefighters shaved their heads in support of childhood cancer.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The third St. Baldrick’s fundraiser took place at the Marquette City Fire Department. Ten Marquette firefighters shaved their heads in support of the international foundation.

Overall, the fire department raised over $1200 for St. Baldrick’s Foundation through member and online donations.

One of the firefighters, Pete Windsor, raised over $600 through sponsors on Facebook.

“Basically, just to help out for a good cause,” Windsor. “I like to volunteer and help out when I can.”

A fellow firefighter, Kevin Serkowski, says he was glad to participate with his fellow teammates.

“Just do it for a good cause, for St. Baldrick’s Foundation,” says Serkowski. “With COVID this year, luckily we were able to do it. I’m just happy that we’re all able to participate for pediatric cancer.”

St. Baldrick’s Foundation raises money every year during the St. Patrick’s Day season for cancer research. The foundation also helps improve quality of life and treatment for children who have cancer.

A volunteer for the foundation, Tim Eagan, says they have surpassed their goal of raising $10,000 this season.

Donations are still being accepted. To make a donation, visit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire Rackem Stevens, Alan Brian...
UPDATE: Joint sting operation arrests six UP men on charges of child sexually abusive activity
COVID Variant graphic.
MCHD confirms COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant community spread
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Home invasion graphic.
Calumet man takes cat during home invasion in Laurium Wednesday morning

Latest News

Learn more about Mother Superior!
Organization educates kids about Lake Superior
Little Brothers is located in Hancock.
Little Brothers prepares Easter deliveries
MCHD Medical Director says variants and vaccine hesitancy are obstacles to herd immunity.
U.P. health officials concerned about vaccine hesitancy as variant cases increase
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire Rackem Stevens, Alan Brian...
UPDATE: Joint sting operation arrests six UP men on charges of child sexually abusive activity