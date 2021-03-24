Marquette City Firefighters shave heads to raise money for childhood cancer research

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The third St. Baldrick’s fundraiser took place at the Marquette City Fire Department. Ten Marquette firefighters shaved their heads in support of the international foundation.

Overall, the fire department raised over $1200 for St. Baldrick’s Foundation through member and online donations.

One of the firefighters, Pete Windsor, raised over $600 through sponsors on Facebook.

“Basically, just to help out for a good cause,” Windsor. “I like to volunteer and help out when I can.”

A fellow firefighter, Kevin Serkowski, says he was glad to participate with his fellow teammates.

“Just do it for a good cause, for St. Baldrick’s Foundation,” says Serkowski. “With COVID this year, luckily we were able to do it. I’m just happy that we’re all able to participate for pediatric cancer.”

St. Baldrick’s Foundation raises money every year during the St. Patrick’s Day season for cancer research. The foundation also helps improve quality of life and treatment for children who have cancer.

A volunteer for the foundation, Tim Eagan, says they have surpassed their goal of raising $10,000 this season.

Donations are still being accepted. To make a donation, visit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation website.

