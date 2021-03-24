MAISD to hold post-spring break drive-thru COVID testing site

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With spring break just days away, the Marquette Alger Intermediate School District is teaming up with MDHHS for free coronavirus testing for students and faculty returning from spring break. A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be held at Marquette Senior High School on the first Monday of next month.

“We do know that some folks are going to travel,” said MAISD’s superintendent, Greg Nyen. “When they return, we want to make sure to the extent we can that we’re providing as safe an environment as possible.”

Nyen says people can make appointments quickly.

“We do have a QR code,” he explained. “Folks with smartphones can just open up their camera app, and that will create an immediate link to the pre-registration process.”

At the site, rapid antigen testing will allow people to get results within 15-30 minutes. Nyen says anyone with positive results will be immediately notified.

“They will receive a phone call, an email, or both,” he stated, “and they will be invited back for a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test.”

The superintendent says the site will also be open to community members. However, he suggests those within the school district should sign up as soon as possible.

“Certainly, that’s a concern, which is why we’re rolling this information out now before folks leave for spring break,” Nyen said.

Nyen advises anyone who is traveling over the break to be safe and mindful. The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open from noon until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 5th, with in-person classes scheduled to resume the next day.

