Little Brothers prepares Easter deliveries

The isolated elderly will get some good conversation and good food this Easter.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, volunteers at Little Brothers in Hancock are assembling gift packs to go along with an Easter Sunday meal that will be delivered to more than 1,000 residents in the western U.P.

“Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly is a volunteer-based, non-profit organization that provides friendship and service to elderly people,” said Little Brothers Executive Director Cathy Kass-Aten.

Part of that friendship and service is making sure elderly people who live alone feel thought of on holidays.

On this upcoming Easter, volunteers at Little Brothers will make their elderly friends feel a little less lonely and a lot more special with a nice home-cooked meal delivered right to their door.

“We typically do sit-down dinners,” said Kass-Aten. She explained that since COVID happened they are only doing delivery.

“The meal is going to be a traditional ham dinner with all the fixings,” she added.

Kass-Aten said between 350 and 400 volunteers will make this possible.

If you want to donate to fund meals or want to volunteer, you can find more information on the Little Brothers website.

