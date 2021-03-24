Lifeguards needed in Marquette this summer, certification courses being offered

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette is seeking qualified individuals to serve as waterfront lifeguards for the 2021 summer beach season.

The position requires the employee to be at least 16 years old and to be Waterfront Lifeguard Certified.

Application can be made through the City’s website at: https://www.marquettemi.gov/departments/administrative-services/human-resources/.

The Marquette City Fire Department will be offering the following Red Cross Waterfront Lifeguard Certification and Re-certification courses. (This is not a swimming class; all candidates must be proficient swimmers and comfortable in the water).

Red Cross Waterfront Lifeguard Certification Course: A $200 class fee will be invoiced to any participant that is not hired by the City for the 2021 summer beach season.

Friday, April 23, 2021 4:00pm-8:00pm (Marquette High School Pool)

Saturday, April 24, 2021 8:00am-4:00pm (Marquette High School Pool)

Sunday, April 25, 2021 8:00am-4:00pm (Marquette High School Pool)

Monday, April 26, 2021 4:00pm-8:00pm (Marquette High School Pool)

There are online learning components that must be completed prior to pool sessions. Students must attend and pass all four classes to become certified.

REGISTER NO LATER THAN April 20, 2021.

Red Cross Waterfront Lifeguard Re-Certification Course: A $100 class fee will be invoiced to any participant that is not hired by the City for the 2021 summer beach season.

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 4:00pm-8:00pm (Marquette High School Pool)

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 4:00pm-8:00pm (Marquette High School Pool)

Students must have an active certification card to enroll in the re-certification course. Students must attend and pass both classes to become certified.

REGISTER NO LATER THAN April 20, 2021.

Interested individuals may register and/or receive application information by contacting Teresa Locknane at the Marquette City Fire Department at 906-225-8596 or tlocknane@marquettemi.gov.

