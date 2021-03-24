Advertisement

Joint sting operation arrests five UP men on charges of child sexually abusive activity

Each man is facing four charges related to child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime.
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire Rackem Stevens, Alan Brian...
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire Rackem Stevens, Alan Brian Schwalbach, Keith David Johnson, and Chad Michael Anderson.(Marquette County Jail)
By Lily Simmons and Alissa Pietila
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On March 18, 2021, a joint sting operation was conducted by members of Marquette County Law Enforcement in collaboration with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, with a focus on identifying and arresting suspected consumers of child sex crimes.

At the conclusion of the operation, five suspects had been taken into custody. They are:

  • Robert Jay Miller, age 42, of Negaunee
  • Ameire Rackem Stevens, age 48, of Skandia
  • Alan Brian Schwalbach, age 64, of Vulcan
  • Keith David Johnson, age 50, of Au Train
  • Chad Michael Anderson, age 32, of Gwinn

Each of the five suspects were subsequently charged by the Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with the following four offenses:

  1. Child Sexually Abusive Activity, a felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or $100,000. Conviction of this offense also carries requirements to register as a sex offender under the Michigan Sex Offender Registration Act.
  2. Use of a Computer to Commit Child Sexually Abusive Activity, a felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or $20,000. This charge carries with it the possibility of a consecutive sentence that is within the discretion of the sentencing court.
  3. Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes, a felony with a maximum penalty of 4 years in prison and/or $4,000. Conviction of this offense also carries requirements to register as a sex offender under the Michigan Sex Offender Registration Act.
  4. Use of a Computer to Commit Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes, a felony with a maximum penalty of 7 years in prison and/or $5,000. This charge carries with it the possibility of a consecutive sentence that is within the discretion of the sentencing court.

The Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office reminds the public that these charges are only allegations, and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This operation was able to take place due to the support of the Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force (UPHTTF), the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, and Operation Underground Railroad. The Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office recognizes Ms. Stephanie Krieger, President of the UPHTTF, for her role in bringing together the resources to make this operation a success, and Genesee County Sheriff, Chris Swanson, for bringing his team to the UP to train and assist in this operation.

The agencies involved in the arrests included the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the Marquette Police Department, the Michigan State Police, the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), and the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST).

This story will be updated with additional details and video.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID Variant graphic.
MCHD confirms COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant community spread
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder

Latest News

Home invasion graphic.
Calumet man takes cat during home invasion in Laurium Wednesday morning
The Marquette Community Baby Shower is for those who are pregnant or have a baby under 6 months...
Registration now open for the Marquette County Community Baby Shower
Michigan elections.
Bills introduced in Michigan Legislature for election reform
School Aid Fund. (Michigan Lottery Graphic)
Michigan Lottery added record $1.179B to School Aid Fund in 2020