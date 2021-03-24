Advertisement

Calumet man takes cat during home invasion in Laurium Wednesday morning

A 52-year-old Calumet man was arrested on charges of home invasion and felonious assault after breaking into another man’s house around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.
By Alissa Pietila and TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - A Calumet man is facing home invasion charges following a Wednesday morning incident in Laurium.

According to the Laurium Police Department, a 52-year-old Calumet man was arrested on charges of home invasion and felonious assault after breaking into another man’s house around 4:15 a.m. March 24.

According to police, the caller said he awoke to a gun pointed at his head. The caller said the suspect was demanding the two cats at the residence, and actually took one of the cats when he left. Police say it is believed the suspect knew the homeowner.

Police located the suspect a short time later. He was arrested and brought to the Houghton County Jail. An incident report has been sent to the Houghton County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Laurium Police told TV6, when we checked Wednesday afternoon, that it is unknown if the cat has been located following the suspect’s arrest. TV6 will update this story as we know more.

The incident remains under investigation. The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Houghton County Sheriff’s Office and Hancock City Police Department assisted Laurium Police with the arrest and investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

