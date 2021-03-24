Biden, first lady host event with US soccer stars for Equal Pay Day

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Wednesday is Equal Pay Day, and World Cup soccer champion Megan Rapinoe testified about the topic on Capitol Hill.

She spoke before the House Oversight Committee about gender inequality. She also is scheduled to join President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at an event marking the day.

They are expected to be joined by fellow U.S. Women’s National Team players, including Margaret “Midge” Purce.

Rapinoe cited herself and her teammates as examples in her House testimony, saying they are still not treated the same as their male counterparts.

She said even though she’s a champion playing at the highest level, she’s still exposed to the sting of inequality.

“There’s no level of status and there’s no accomplishments or power that will protect you from the clutches of inequity,” she said. “One cannot simply outperform inequality or be excellent enough to escape discrimination of any kind.”

Rapinoe was asked about the ongoing controversy surrounding the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

The organization was criticized after the women’s teams got a single rack of dumbbells to work out with, while the men’s teams got an entire gym’s worth of equipment.

Rapinoe pointed out that, similar to the U.S. Soccer Federation, the NCAA is a nonprofit, saying gender inequality there is “absolutely unacceptable.”

Equal Pay Day was started in 1996 by the National Committee on Pay Equity and symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men did in the previous year.

“We don’t have to wait, we don’t have to continue to be patient for decades on end,” Rapinoe said to Congress. “We can change that today; we can change that right now. We just have to want to.”

