Biden dogs return to the White House

Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog was moved to the Bidens’ Delaware home after a biting incident, but the president said he would return to the White House.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Bidens’ youngest German shepherd is out of the doghouse and back at the White House.

Both of the Bidens’ dogs, Champ and Major, returned to Washington after Major spent some time working with a trainer at their Delaware home.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said the two dogs were still getting acclimated to their new surroundings at the White House when Major “was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual.”

Biden previously said Major wasn’t sent to Delaware because of the incident and the move was planned because he and the first lady were going to be traveling.

Major is the first shelter dog to live in the White House.

