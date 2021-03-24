Advertisement

Beginner photography tips

Consider these simple tips whether you shoot on a phone or camera
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette photographer has tips for you to keep in mind the next time you’re taking a photograph.

Sabrina Shull says to cut your subject off at the waist, elbows, or three inches below the shoulders for a balanced portrait.

Taking photos in locations that aren’t scenic allows you to push yourself creatively and focus on the positioning of your subject.

“Definitely look to places that you think wouldn’t have anything special, like a parking garage or even just a regular garage. You can create a lot of cool photos just by exploring stuff and using difficult days like rainy days to your advantage,” says Shull before adding her last piece of advice, “don’t forget to wear stretchy pants so you can shoot from different angles.”

Shull Studios photography is based in Marquette.

You can view her work on her website here.

