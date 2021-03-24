Advertisement

A soggy day ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A surge of moisture moved in overnight ahead of an area of low pressure, which will move in out of Iowa. Areas of steady to moderate rain will continue during the morning with patchy to locally dense fog. There will be a lull from the rain this afternoon. Then, more rain moves in early in the evening and a transition to snow develops across the west. Once, the low clears the U.P. it will be a bit cooler for the rest of the week.

Today: Cloudy, rainy and foggy

>Highs: Upper 30s to 40s west, 40s to low 50s elsewhere

Thursday: Cloudy with morning light snow in the west

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s north, 30s in the south

Friday: Cloudy and cool

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s north, 30s in the south

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and mix in the evening

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mainly 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 40s to low 50s

