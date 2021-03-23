Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center holding vaccine clinic in Marquette Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL) will be providing a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Marquette this week.

The clinic will be held in the lower atrium of the Upper Peninsula Medical Center located at 1414 W. Fair Avenue from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26.

The opportunity to be vaccinated is available to those 18 to 49 years of age with qualifying health conditions and all people over 50 years old and older.

Vaccines are available by appointment only and walk-ins will not be accepted. To be added to the list to be vaccinated, please call 906-449-2900.

