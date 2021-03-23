The UPside - March 22, 2021

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are the directors and members of the Daniel J. Kobasic Foundation in Escanaba.

After the death of Daniel J Kobasic in the fall of 2017, a foundation was created in his name, with a mission to enable the growth, education, and well-being of motivated individuals whose work positively contributes to humanity.

In the fall of 2020, the Daniel J. Kobasic Foundation made donations to several non-profit organizations totaling over $350,000. Learn more in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.