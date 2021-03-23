Senate votes to approve state health director Elizabeth Hertel

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Senate has voted to approve Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s appointee, Elizabeth Hertel, as state health director with some Republican support.

In a 18-16 vote, the Republican-controlled chamber voted to approve Hertel. U.P. Senator Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township) voted to reject Hertel without giving an explanation. The vote was not necessary as the senate can only reject an appointment.

Four Republican Senators voted with Democratic lawmakers to approve Hertel. See the full voting results below:

Senate votes on the approval of Elizabeth Hertel. (WLUC)

The vote comes on the last day the senate could have rejected Hertel. The body has 60 days after an appointment to take action.

