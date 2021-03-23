Advertisement

Senate votes to approve state health director Elizabeth Hertel

U.P. Senator Ed McBroom voted to reject Hertel.
Elizabeth Hertel testifying on March 4.
Elizabeth Hertel testifying on March 4.(WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Senate has voted to approve Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s appointee, Elizabeth Hertel, as state health director with some Republican support.

In a 18-16 vote, the Republican-controlled chamber voted to approve Hertel. U.P. Senator Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township) voted to reject Hertel without giving an explanation. The vote was not necessary as the senate can only reject an appointment.

Four Republican Senators voted with Democratic lawmakers to approve Hertel. See the full voting results below:

Senate votes on the approval of Elizabeth Hertel.
Senate votes on the approval of Elizabeth Hertel.(WLUC)

The vote comes on the last day the senate could have rejected Hertel. The body has 60 days after an appointment to take action.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Marquette County sting operation targets human trafficking; new task force created
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A Marquette County resident receives his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
MCHD Health Director says COVID-19 variants, vaccine hesitancy are obstacles to herd immunity
Power outages in western Gogebic, Ontonagon counties

Latest News

Suspect arraigned on numerous charges after assault on conservation officer downstate
Coffee trailer located in the Jubilee parking lot in Ishpeming.
Changes coming to Lodge Coffee Co.
Owner Michael Timonen makes a white weasel- one of his hot espresso drinks.
LIVE at Lodge Coffee Co
FILE. Escanaba's Public Safety Department sign.
UPDATE: Juvenile runaway in Escanaba found