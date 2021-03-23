New changes made to 2021 U.P. Home and Garden Show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Home and Garden show is just one month away.

Formally known as the U.P. Builder’s Show, the event will be located at Westwood Mall in Marquette Township this year. The show is April 23 through April 25.

The Home Builders Association of the Upper Peninsula is looking for all landscaping, interior design, flooring, furniture and any other home project companies to sign up as vendors.

The Marquette Builders Exchange is no longer a partner for the event.

Registration cost for members are $250 and non-members are $350. Executive officer, Sarah foster, said because non-profits were impacted by the pandemic this past year, their fees are $150.

“Even if you’re really busy,” Foster said. “It’s a great way to get your name out there and your business noticed.”

Both indoor and outdoor space will be available for vendors to rent.

“The bigger vendors with equipment and tractors and stuff like that,” Foster said. “They’re going to be outdoors and everyone else is going to be inside the mall.”

She said the show is the best way for home owners to find the right fit for their needs.

“It gives you a chance to be face-to-face with who’s going to be doing the work for you and build that relationship with them,” Foster said.

There will be no Children’s Area, because of the pandemic, but Foster said they are working on goody bags.

“We’re doing the Kids Construction Bags and we’ve had probably 16 companies so far donating either money or swag,” Foster said.

Vendors have until April 15 to register. To find more information about the event visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.