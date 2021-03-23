MSU-Extension hiring new position

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State University Extension is looking for a new Community Nutrition Instructor. The Menominee County Board of Commissioners approved a hiring committee for the new position.

“This is our Institute of Agriculture Technology that we work with Bay College on. We really need your help plus anybody else that you know about recruiting students,” said Paul Putnam, District 1 Director for MSU-Extension Menominee Office.

If you are interested in the position, click here to contact Putnam for more information.

Also in the meeting Tuesday, County Administrator Jason Carviou will spend another three years in his role. Menominee County Board of Commissioners voted without opposition to approve a new three-year contract for Carviou.

