Michigan Association of United Ways launches 2021 ALICE Report

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) Project brings awareness to the abundance of Michigan residents that are struggling financially despite having jobs.

A report is done every other year to assess financial status and needs throughout the state.

“Unfortunately, as the 2021 Michigan ALICE report shows, there is significant work to do,” says Michigan Association of United Ways CEO Mike Larson. “Low wages, reduced work hours, and depleted savings combined with increased cost of living have made for an uneven economic recovery in Michigan.”

According to this year’s report, in 2019 almost 40% of households in the state struggle to afford basic necessities, a 6% increase from 2007.

“We need to use what we know to work towards solutions for all families,” says Governor Whitmer. “To build Michigan’s economy back better, we must stay laser-focused on getting Michigan back to work. We need to jump start our economy. We need to help Michigan families and small businesses get back on their feet. We have the information we need to do it.”

ALICE provides many programs throughout the state that work to improve health, education, and financial stability in Michigan families.

The United Way of Marquette County works with other local organizations to help support the ALICE population in the community.

“A lot of the ALICE population, they’re everyday community members,” says United Way of Marquette County’s Executive Director Andrew Rickauer. “They’re making the tough decisions on do we get medication, or do we pay rent? They’re having to make those tough decisions on a regular basis.”

A full and interactive 2021 ALICE report is available on the Michigan Association of United Ways website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.