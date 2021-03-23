Advertisement

Menominee new girls leader in UPSSA Girls Basketball Divisions 1-3

Courtesy: Jason Juno - Ironwood Daily Globe
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Final UP poll

Boys

Division 1-3

1.  Iron Mountain (5) 13-0 25 1

2. Escanaba 13-2 20 2

3. Marquette 10-3 15 3

4. Jeffers 16-1 7 —

5. Menominee 7-4 4 —

Others receiving votes: Westwood (8-5) 2, Bark River-Harris (15-1) 2.

Division 4

1. Ewen-Trout Creek (2) 13-2 22 1

2. Munising (3) 14-1 21 2

3. Dollar Bay 14-3 17 3

4. Rudyard 13-2 10 4

5. Chassell 11-4 5 5

Girls

Division 1-3

1. Menominee (5) 11-0 25 2

2. Sault Ste. Marie 12-1 19 1

3. Calumet 15-0 14 4

4. St. Ignace 11-4 11 3

5. Escanaba 10-4 4 5

Others receiving votes: Negaunee (12-2) 2.

Division 4

1. Carney-Nadeau (3) 17-0 23 1

2. Ewen-Trout Creek (2) 14-1 22 2

3. Baraga 11-4 9 3

4. Ontonagon 12-2 8 5

4. Cedarville 10-2 8 4

Others receiving votes: Rudyard (9-5) 3, Pickford (9-4) 2.

