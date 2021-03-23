Menominee new girls leader in UPSSA Girls Basketball Divisions 1-3
Courtesy: Jason Juno - Ironwood Daily Globe
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Final UP poll
Boys
Division 1-3
1. Iron Mountain (5) 13-0 25 1
2. Escanaba 13-2 20 2
3. Marquette 10-3 15 3
4. Jeffers 16-1 7 —
5. Menominee 7-4 4 —
Others receiving votes: Westwood (8-5) 2, Bark River-Harris (15-1) 2.
Division 4
1. Ewen-Trout Creek (2) 13-2 22 1
2. Munising (3) 14-1 21 2
3. Dollar Bay 14-3 17 3
4. Rudyard 13-2 10 4
5. Chassell 11-4 5 5
Girls
Division 1-3
1. Menominee (5) 11-0 25 2
2. Sault Ste. Marie 12-1 19 1
3. Calumet 15-0 14 4
4. St. Ignace 11-4 11 3
5. Escanaba 10-4 4 5
Others receiving votes: Negaunee (12-2) 2.
Division 4
1. Carney-Nadeau (3) 17-0 23 1
2. Ewen-Trout Creek (2) 14-1 22 2
3. Baraga 11-4 9 3
4. Ontonagon 12-2 8 5
4. Cedarville 10-2 8 4
Others receiving votes: Rudyard (9-5) 3, Pickford (9-4) 2.
