MCHD confirms COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant community spread

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed more cases based on COVID-19 test genetic sequencing.
COVID Variant graphic.
COVID Variant graphic.(WLUC/CDC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) says more cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant have been confirmed by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) genetic sequencing.

“This new evidence confirms that widespread community transmission is likely,” MCHD said in a release.

The health department says the B.1.1.7 variant is a concern due to:

  • 50% increased transmission
  • Likely increased severity based on hospitalizations and case fatality rates
  • Minimal impact on neutralization by antibody therapies

The health department also said that current vaccines are still effective against this variant.

“Since mid-February, the rates of COVID-19 infection within Marquette County have increased 151% from the average case rate two weeks ago,” MCHD said. “There is a strong possibility that Marquette County could be entering a new and accelerated wave of increased COVID-19 infection.”

To better protect yourself, your family and the community, the MCHD recommends:

  • Getting a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible
  • Continuing to wear face masks appropriately, social distancing, and using proper hand hygiene
  • Staying home and isolating if you have COVID symptoms
  • Getting tested no matter how minimal the symptoms are, if you previously had COVID, and/or have been vaccinated
  • Notifying the health department and any known close contacts
    • If you are a close contact, please follow quarantine guidance, MCHD says.

Vaccine registration is now available to any person who is 16+. Those interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can register at mqthealth.org.

