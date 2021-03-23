MCHD confirms COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant community spread
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed more cases based on COVID-19 test genetic sequencing.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) says more cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant have been confirmed by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) genetic sequencing.
“This new evidence confirms that widespread community transmission is likely,” MCHD said in a release.
The health department says the B.1.1.7 variant is a concern due to:
- 50% increased transmission
- Likely increased severity based on hospitalizations and case fatality rates
- Minimal impact on neutralization by antibody therapies
The health department also said that current vaccines are still effective against this variant.
“Since mid-February, the rates of COVID-19 infection within Marquette County have increased 151% from the average case rate two weeks ago,” MCHD said. “There is a strong possibility that Marquette County could be entering a new and accelerated wave of increased COVID-19 infection.”
To better protect yourself, your family and the community, the MCHD recommends:
- Getting a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible
- Continuing to wear face masks appropriately, social distancing, and using proper hand hygiene
- Staying home and isolating if you have COVID symptoms
- Getting tested no matter how minimal the symptoms are, if you previously had COVID, and/or have been vaccinated
- Notifying the health department and any known close contacts
- If you are a close contact, please follow quarantine guidance, MCHD says.
Vaccine registration is now available to any person who is 16+. Those interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can register at mqthealth.org.
