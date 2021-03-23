MCHD confirms COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant community spread

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) says more cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant have been confirmed by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) genetic sequencing.

“This new evidence confirms that widespread community transmission is likely,” MCHD said in a release.

The health department says the B.1.1.7 variant is a concern due to:

50% increased transmission

Likely increased severity based on hospitalizations and case fatality rates

Minimal impact on neutralization by antibody therapies

The health department also said that current vaccines are still effective against this variant.

“Since mid-February, the rates of COVID-19 infection within Marquette County have increased 151% from the average case rate two weeks ago,” MCHD said. “There is a strong possibility that Marquette County could be entering a new and accelerated wave of increased COVID-19 infection.”

To better protect yourself, your family and the community, the MCHD recommends:

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible

Continuing to wear face masks appropriately, social distancing, and using proper hand hygiene

Staying home and isolating if you have COVID symptoms

Getting tested no matter how minimal the symptoms are, if you previously had COVID, and/or have been vaccinated

Notifying the health department and any known close contacts If you are a close contact, please follow quarantine guidance, MCHD says.



Vaccine registration is now available to any person who is 16+. Those interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can register at mqthealth.org.

