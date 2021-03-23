Marquette school district sees an increase in COVID-19 cases and plans budget

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - During a virtual board meeting, Marquette Area Public School (MAPS) board members planned out the budget for the rest of the school year and announced recent COVID-19 cases.

Assistant Superintendent for Finance, Debra Barry, said currently, local revenue is down over $220,000 since the pandemic has hindered the occurrence of normal school affairs.

“This is the biggest drop,” Barry said. “And a lot of this has to do with the fact of we don’t have events going on, we’re not renting space and we don’t have those student fundraiser activities going on.”

Even so, MAPS will be receiving $1.3 million to 1.4 million in aid, plus another $550 for each student enrolled in summer school. They are, also, expecting an unknown amount of COVID relief money from the government.

Between general fund costs and expected revenue, the board projects $8.2 million of fund equity by June 30.

“We’ll see where that all winds up and have a better number for you with a June amendment,” Barry said. “But as of right now this March amendment takes as much as we know into consideration.”

During the board meeting, Superintendent Bill Saunders also acknowledged an uptick in COVID-19 cases among students last week.

“Thankfully we haven’t had any new cases for staff,” Saunders said. “But we are up to nine confirmed student COVID cases and one probable.”

As a result, many students have had to quarantine but Saunders sends a reminder that social distancing guidelines remain at six feet.

“What was just released as new CDC guidelines that schools can begin to seat students three feet instead of six feet,” Saunders said. “The guideline for quarantining is still six feet.”

The next board of education meeting will be April 19.

