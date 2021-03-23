Marquette County Sheriff gives motorcycle safety tips

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says because of the Upper Peninsula’s short summers, motorcyclists have a low amount of time to be out and about. However, he says bikers should still be cautious of other drivers, especially on the U.P.’s busiest roads.

“You just assume that they don’t see you and just try to be safe avoiding collisions,” Zyburt said.

Mac McAdam, general manager of Marquette’s Bald Eagle Harley-Davidson, agrees.

“The biggest thing, as a rider, is situational awareness,” he stated. “{That includes} looking ahead and looking to make sure people see you or that you are prepared {for evasive action}.”

McAdam says there is certain gear that motorcyclists should wear to make sure they are safe on the roads, including leather riding gloves and a riding jacket.

“Should you have an accident and you find yourself sliding,” he explained, “the jacket continues to protect you and doesn’t ride up to expose skin.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to be killed in crashes than those in passenger vehicles. Zyburt says it is important for motorcycle riders to stay alert.

“Have a headlight on all the time, day and night,” he said. “Sometimes, the motorcycle and you will blend into the background, and that headlight can catch someone’s attention.”

Zyburt and McAdam advise motorcycle riders to wear a helmet, protective eyewear, and bright colors in an effort to prevent crashes and injuries.

