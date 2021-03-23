Marquette BLP Wright Street offices expansion on time, on budget

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Board of Light & Power Tuesday night getting an update on its capital projects including the expansion of its Wright Street Offices. The project cost is about $2.4 million and features an addition, increasing space to accommodate workers coming from the Shiras Plant, which is set to be demolished this spring and summer. Work now has shifted to remodeling the exterior of the existing building.

“It’ll have a new board room, new offices, it’s actually turning out very nice, from the street at some point everybody will see a new facade to our building to update it and to fix some of the old outdated, worn-out exterior of our current building,” said Marquette BLP Executive Director, Tom Carpenter.

Work on the addition is scheduled to be done in April. The timeline for the exterior remodel is not yet set.

