Local patisseries are helping you hop your way into Easter, but it looks different than previous years

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Browsing the shelves of local candy shops for your favorite chocolate bunny was not business like usual last year.

Stores, like Gwinn-based Towners Pastry and Chocolate, closed its doors and turned to pre-orders and deliveries.

And Towners Owner and Chocolatier, Katie Bonzer, said because of this, her Easter sales were able to match the previous year.

“I think both years we did around 1,100 eggs. With the delivery, people were really amped to getting delivery and we went everywhere from West Ishpeming to Skandia.

But this year, Towners is not taking pre-orders. Instead, Easter candy went on the shelves in both the Gwinn and Marquette shops the day after St. Patrick’s Day.

“We’ve already sold a bunch here and Gwinn has had good sales as well. I think that people are going to come in this week and really hit hard.”

Now, with Easter less than two weeks away, Bonzer suggests doing your candy shopping as soon as possible.

“Just so we can make sure we have enough prepared for everybody. I’m sure we’ll sell out – we almost always sell out of all our novelty holiday items because it’s so hard to gauge what you’re going to get.”

And since holidays like these are some of the busiest times for many local businesses, Bonzer said buying local is more important than ever.

“I think our community does a really great job of supporting local and we’re grateful for that and we just encourage everybody to keep it up.”

Towners in Marquette will be open April 3, the Saturday before Easter, from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.

