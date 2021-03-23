Light rain before a soggy midweek
A front is moving east across the U.P. and will stall overhead. A band of light rain continues to move from south to north as this occurs. Then, a system slowly lifts north from the central plains this evening and it will bring a shelf of moderate rain tonight through tomorrow morning. Afterward, cooler air filters in for the rest of the week.
Today: Light showers early on followed by scattered showers in the afternoon
>Highs: 40s for most, low to mid 50s interior south
Wednesday: Widespread moderate to heavy rain during the morning. Then, mix in the west by the evening
>Highs: Mainly 40s
Thursday: Cloudy with light mix early on
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mix skirting the eastern U.P.
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain/snow mix moving in
>Highs: 30s to low 40s
Sunday: Morning light snow showers
>Highs: Mainly 30s
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Mainly 40s
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.