Light rain before a soggy midweek

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
A front is moving east across the U.P. and will stall overhead. A band of light rain continues to move from south to north as this occurs. Then, a system slowly lifts north from the central plains this evening and it will bring a shelf of moderate rain tonight through tomorrow morning. Afterward, cooler air filters in for the rest of the week.

Today: Light showers early on followed by scattered showers in the afternoon

>Highs: 40s for most, low to mid 50s interior south

Wednesday: Widespread moderate to heavy rain during the morning. Then, mix in the west by the evening

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Thursday: Cloudy with light mix early on

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mix skirting the eastern U.P.

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain/snow mix moving in

>Highs: 30s to low 40s

Sunday: Morning light snow showers

>Highs: Mainly 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mainly 40s

