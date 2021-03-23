Advertisement

UPDATE: Juvenile runaway in Escanaba found

FILE. Escanaba's Public Safety Department sign.
FILE. Escanaba's Public Safety Department sign.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety says they have found the missing runaway in Escanaba.

They thanked the public for the tips and assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY: Escanaba Public Safety is asking for help with finding a juvenile runaway.

According to a Tuesday morning Facebook post, A 13-year-old boy had run away.

He was last seen near the Delta County Courthouse Monday at 2:50 p.m. If anyone knows of his whereabouts or sees him, contact Escanaba Public Safety at 906-786-5911.

