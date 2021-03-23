How performing art organizations can start to reopen venues

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The National Endowment for the Arts hosted a webinar this afternoon titled “The Art of Reopening: A Virtual Conversation on Reengaging Art Audiences in Physical Spaces”.

During the webinar, performing arts leaders from across the nation shared their experiences re-opening for live audiences amidst the pandemic.

Though COVID restrictions differ throughout the U.S., the adaptations being made nationwide are very similar.

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says getting the vaccine will help things return to “a sense of normal”.

“Art in all its forms is vital to the health and well-being of us as individuals and as communities,” says Dr. Fauci. “Based on current projections, I believe we likely could see return to more fully opened movie and Broadway theaters sometime in the fall.”

For further guidance on restrictions across the U.S., visit the National Endowment for the Arts website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.