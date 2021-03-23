Houghton County Road Commission transitions to spring

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - When seasons begin to change, the Houghton County Road Commission has to adapt.

The team begins with taking plows off trucks and performing maintenance.

“Our sanders are also our dump trucks,” said Kevin Harju, Houghton County Road Commission manager.

Other than performing maintenance on the trucks, Harju said workers are cleaning up what winter leaves behind.

“The way the snow brings the trees down [causes problems,]” said Harju. “Sometimes they get eroded where they’re overhanging.”

As the Keweenaw begins to thaw the road commission will begin working on intersections where trees may be obstructing stop sign visibility.

“The drivers will note to us which roads need more attention,” explained Harju. “If they say they’re having branches hit the windshields, or doing damage to our vehicles, sometimes they pull off the side view mirrors.”

Another task on the road commission to-do list is filling in fresh winter potholes.

“It’s a freeze-thaw cycle,” said Harju. “There are frost heaves that happen, and they of course form potholes.”

Although the road commission is now in spring mode Harju still wonders if winter will strike again.

“We rely on the weather best we can, but it’s the Copper Country so the weather can change drastically,” concluded Harju.

Additionally, he said the commission always keeps a few plows around just in case.

Looking ahead, residents in the Copper Country should expect a heavy trend of construction going on by Houghton County and MDOT this year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.