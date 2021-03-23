Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer lowers flags following mass shooting in Boulder, Colo.

On Monday, a gunman opened fire at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, killing 10 people.
U.S. flag.
U.S. flag.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Tuesday, March 23 through Saturday, March 27 to honor and remember the 10 victims of the shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

“My heart breaks for the families, loved ones, and communities as our nation mourns this senseless violence,” Whitmer said. “Gun violence is a public health crisis that continues to take the lives of Americans every day. We cannot continue to allow these tragedies to happen. Our state grieves alongside those who lost loved ones and the entire Boulder, Colorado community. "

  • Tralona Bartkowiak
  • Suzanne Fountain
  • Teri Leiker
  • Kevin Mahoney
  • Lynn Murray
  • Rikki Olds
  • Neven Stanisic
  • Denny Strong
  • Officer Eric Talley
  • Jody Waters

The State of Michigan remembers the victims and stands in solidarity with residents of the State of Colorado by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

