Finlandia offering summer lodging for temporary seasonal employees

FILE. Finlandia Hall entrance.
FILE. Finlandia Hall entrance.(WLUC)
By Finlandia University and TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University will be opening the doors of Finlandia Hall this summer for temporary seasonal employees in the Keweenaw area looking for a place to stay.

Beginning May 10, FinnU will have single and double occupancy rooms available for nightly or weekly use. Single rooms with a private sink, shared toilet and shower with same gender suitemate are available for $125 weekly/$25 nightly, per occupant. Double rooms with a private sink, shared toilet and shower with same gender suitemates are also available for $80 weekly/$20 nightly, per occupant.

All rooms come with a personal WiFi code, bed, dresser, desk and chair per occupant. Occupants will have access to lounges with common televisions, kitchenettes, and a ping pong table. Rooms do not have air conditioning, but fans may be available. Linens can be provided for the duration of the stay for a small fee and paid laundry facilities are available on the main floor.

In addition, Finlandia has several add-on options, such as a meal plan, gym pass to the Paavo Nurmi center, and a limited number of mini-fridge, microwave and TV rentals.

There is a 3 night minimum, with billable weeks running Monday-Sunday. A $100 deposit is due at the time of reservation.

“The Keweenaw is one of American’s hidden gems and we are especially good at social distancing,” said Dean of Student Erin Barnett, who oversees Finlandia Hall. “Our robust tourism industry often relies on individuals from outside the area to staff our hotels during peak travel seasons.  We are opening the doors to Finlandia Hall to fill a need the community has and provide opportunity for individuals to make some money while enjoying the natural beauty of Lake Superior.”

To learn more, please visit https://www.finlandia.edu/summer-lodging/.

For more information or make a reservation, please contact Erin Barnett at erin.barnett@finlandia.edu.

Story originally posted at finlandia.edu/news.

Copyright 2021 Finlandia University via WLUC. All rights reserved.

