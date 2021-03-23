Advertisement

Copper Mountain Conference releases Boys Basketball All-Stars

Ewen-Trout Creek’s Jaden Borseth in named Most Valuable Player
High School Basketball Generic Logo
High School Basketball Generic Logo
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - Most Valuable Player  Jaden Borseth 11 ETC

Defensive Play of the Year  Connor LeClair 12 DB

Coach of the Year John Schutz  Jeffers

Elite Team

Karl Rautiola 11 Chassell

Christian Hocking 12 Jeffers

John Schutz 11 Jeffers

Davin Hill 12 Dollar Bay

Connor LeClair 12 Dollar Bay

Copper Country Division

First Team

John Schutz 11 Jeffers

Karl Rautiola 11 Chassell

Davin Hill 12 Dollar Bay

Christian Hocking 12

Jeffers Connor LeClair 12 Dollar Bay

Second Team

William Lyons 12 Lake Linden-Hubbell

Steele Jondreau 12 Baraga

Dean Pietila 12 Chassell

Marcus Sutherland 11 Lake Linden-Hubbell

AJ Datto 11 Dollar Bay

Honorable Mention

Levi Frahm 9 Jeffers

Kolson Kytta 12 Chassell

Gabe DuPont 12 Republic-Michigamme

Porcupine Mt. Division

First Team

Jaden Borseth 11 ETC

Jack Matrella 11 Bessemer

Tommy Cousineau 12 ETC

Kyle Sorensen 11 Wakefield

Eric Abramson 11 ETC

Second Team

Lane Kortemeier 12 Bessemer

Kelsey Jilek 11 ETC Eli Ostermeyer 11 L’Anse

Adam Libertoski 12 Wakefield-Marenisco

Mitchel McGeshick 12 Watersmeet

Honorable Mention

Luke Strasser 11 Ontonagon

Alex Kissel 12 L’Anse

Peyton Solberg 12 Bessemer

Seth Cole 12 Wakefield

