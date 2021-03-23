Copper Mountain Conference releases Boys Basketball All-Stars
Ewen-Trout Creek’s Jaden Borseth in named Most Valuable Player
LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - Most Valuable Player Jaden Borseth 11 ETC
Defensive Play of the Year Connor LeClair 12 DB
Coach of the Year John Schutz Jeffers
Elite Team
Karl Rautiola 11 Chassell
Christian Hocking 12 Jeffers
John Schutz 11 Jeffers
Davin Hill 12 Dollar Bay
Connor LeClair 12 Dollar Bay
Copper Country Division
First Team
John Schutz 11 Jeffers
Karl Rautiola 11 Chassell
Davin Hill 12 Dollar Bay
Christian Hocking 12
Jeffers Connor LeClair 12 Dollar Bay
Second Team
William Lyons 12 Lake Linden-Hubbell
Steele Jondreau 12 Baraga
Dean Pietila 12 Chassell
Marcus Sutherland 11 Lake Linden-Hubbell
AJ Datto 11 Dollar Bay
Honorable Mention
Levi Frahm 9 Jeffers
Kolson Kytta 12 Chassell
Gabe DuPont 12 Republic-Michigamme
Porcupine Mt. Division
First Team
Jaden Borseth 11 ETC
Jack Matrella 11 Bessemer
Tommy Cousineau 12 ETC
Kyle Sorensen 11 Wakefield
Eric Abramson 11 ETC
Second Team
Lane Kortemeier 12 Bessemer
Kelsey Jilek 11 ETC Eli Ostermeyer 11 L’Anse
Adam Libertoski 12 Wakefield-Marenisco
Mitchel McGeshick 12 Watersmeet
Honorable Mention
Luke Strasser 11 Ontonagon
Alex Kissel 12 L’Anse
Peyton Solberg 12 Bessemer
Seth Cole 12 Wakefield
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.