Copper Mountain Conference announces top Girls Basketball Players

Ewen-Trout Creek’s Elise Besonen earns Most Valuable Player
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - Most Valuable Player: Elise Besonen ETC SR

Defensive Player of the year: Teddy Menigoz Ontonagon SR

Coach of the year: Steve Krahling Dollar Bay

Team of the year: ETC

Copper Mountain Conference Elite Team:

Elise Besonen ETC SR

Maija Rice L’Anse SR

Rylie Koskinen Baraga SR

Abbie LeGault ETC SR

Makennah Uotila Ontonagon SO

Reide Osterman Baraga JR

Copper Country Division 1st team Porcupine Mountain Division 1st team

Rylie Koskinen Baraga SR Elise Besonen ETC SR

Reide Osterman Baraga JR Maija Rice L’Anse SR

Ashley Datto Doller Bay SO Abbie LeGault ETC SR

Maelene Warren Chassell SR Makennah Uotila Ontonagon SO

Miranda Heinonen Jeffers SR Ella Menigoz Ontonagon SR

Copper Country Division 2nd team Porcupine Mountain Division 2nd team

Allie Radcliffe Republic JR Kate Borseth E-TC JR

Jaylyne Lindeman Baraga SR Taylor Sanregret L’Anse JR

Trisha Pietila Chassell SO Teddy Menigoz Ontonagon SR

Olivia Anderson Jeffers SR Carlee Yon W-M SR

Corina Jahfetson Baraga SO Nicole Lukkari Ontonagon S

Copper Country Honorable Mention Porcupine Mountain Honorable Mention

Maggie Gaunt Dollar Bay JR Naomi Aili Bessemer SR

Kaci Destrampe Lake Linden SR Annabella Besonen Watersmeet SO

Brooke Stanlawski Bessemer FR

