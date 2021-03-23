Copper Mountain Conference announces top Girls Basketball Players
Ewen-Trout Creek’s Elise Besonen earns Most Valuable Player
LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - Most Valuable Player: Elise Besonen ETC SR
Defensive Player of the year: Teddy Menigoz Ontonagon SR
Coach of the year: Steve Krahling Dollar Bay
Team of the year: ETC
Copper Mountain Conference Elite Team:
Elise Besonen ETC SR
Maija Rice L’Anse SR
Rylie Koskinen Baraga SR
Abbie LeGault ETC SR
Makennah Uotila Ontonagon SO
Reide Osterman Baraga JR
Copper Country Division 1st team Porcupine Mountain Division 1st team
Rylie Koskinen Baraga SR Elise Besonen ETC SR
Reide Osterman Baraga JR Maija Rice L’Anse SR
Ashley Datto Doller Bay SO Abbie LeGault ETC SR
Maelene Warren Chassell SR Makennah Uotila Ontonagon SO
Miranda Heinonen Jeffers SR Ella Menigoz Ontonagon SR
Copper Country Division 2nd team Porcupine Mountain Division 2nd team
Allie Radcliffe Republic JR Kate Borseth E-TC JR
Jaylyne Lindeman Baraga SR Taylor Sanregret L’Anse JR
Trisha Pietila Chassell SO Teddy Menigoz Ontonagon SR
Olivia Anderson Jeffers SR Carlee Yon W-M SR
Corina Jahfetson Baraga SO Nicole Lukkari Ontonagon S
Copper Country Honorable Mention Porcupine Mountain Honorable Mention
Maggie Gaunt Dollar Bay JR Naomi Aili Bessemer SR
Kaci Destrampe Lake Linden SR Annabella Besonen Watersmeet SO
Brooke Stanlawski Bessemer FR
