City of Marquette to begin launch permit requirement Wednesday for Cinder Pond, Presque Isle marinas

Purchases will be handled over the phone, as the Lakeview Arena Parks & Recreation office remains closed to the public.
FILE. Presque Isle Marina ( TV6's SkyTracker6)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Launch permits will be required beginning Wednesday for two marinas in the City of Marquette.

Beginning March 24, the City of Marquette will require all boaters to obtain a launch permit to launch a boat at either Cinder Pond or Presque Isle Marinas.

Seasonal launch permits are available for purchase at Lakeview Arena Parks & Recreation office by calling 906-228-0460. Purchases will be handled over the phone, as the office remains closed to the public.

Seasonal launch permits will also be available at Cinder Pond Marina office beginning May 3, 2021. The cost is $60 per seasonal launch permit, and $15 for an additional launch permit (restrictions apply). Daily launch permits are $6 and are available in the red launch boxes located at Cinder Pond and Presque Isle Marinas.

