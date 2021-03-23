Advertisement

Changes coming to Lodge Coffee Co.

Expect to see a new flavored drink each month
By Tia Trudgeon
Mar. 23, 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the weather gets warmer, watch out for changes at Lodge Coffee in Ishpeming.

A new drink with a seasonal flavor will be featured every month.

The coffee shop’s owner, Michael Timonen, spends his down time crafting unique flavors for his hot, iced, and blended drinks.

There’s currently no seating around the drive-up coffee shop, but Timonen has a plan to get people to stay and sip.

“In the summer time I’m hoping to have some gravel out behind the trailer here, and I’ll put some picnic tables, maybe some nice potted flowers, hanging baskets, and just kind of make a nice comfortable seating area for when it’s nice outside.” explains Timonen.

Lodge Coffee is located in the parking lot of Jubilee grocery store in Ishpeming.

It’s open from 6:30 to 5:30 Monday through Friday and 7:30 to 6 on Saturday.

