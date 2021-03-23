Bill to prevent fatal injuries in schools presented to Michigan House of Representatives Education Committee

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday in Lansing, a downstate mother shared her story of loss with the House of Representatives Education Committee. She and a House representative presented a bill to prevent fatal injuries to children in Michigan schools.

On January 20, 2017, 3-year-old Lilliana Kerr went to school as she did every other weekday. However, she never made it back home that Friday.

“A 350-pound table fell on her in a building that provided education,” said Lilliana’s mother, Tabitha Kerr, during Tuesday’s Education Committee hearing.

According Kerr, the table that killed daughter had been recalled. It was scheduled for removal a decade prior to the incident.

Kerr is now urging the House Education Committee to pass Lilliana’s Law, a bill that would require annual inspections of all public and nonpublic Michigan schools for health and safety violations.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child,” Kerr said. “We need to come together as that village so never again will a child suffer a traumatic injury or death at school.”

A similar incident occurred in the Upper Peninsula in 2015. Amarah Filizetti, a 4-year-old, was killed when an unsecured, 325-pound partition fell on top of her at the Gwinn High School gymnasium.

“Amarah’s case was dismissed due to the school’s protections provided by governmental immunity,” said Kerr.

Tuesday, Republican Representative Ryan Berman presented Lilliana’s Law to the committee with alongside Kerr. He says with structures being added in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19, extra attention should be paid to student safety.

“When we’re talking about putting in barriers or plexiglass and partitions and things like that to separate children during this pandemic, I think this bill is more important now than ever,” said Berman.

Representative Berman says the bill would also require schools to public a report online after each inspection to ensure transparency.

Education Committee members said Lilliana’s Law should undergo some changes in language before a decision is made.

To learn more about Lilliana’s Law and Tabitha Kerr’s story, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.