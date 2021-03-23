Advertisement

Bill to prevent fatal injuries in schools presented to Michigan House of Representatives Education Committee

Lilliana’s Law would require annual inspections of all Michigan schools for health and safety violations.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday in Lansing, a downstate mother shared her story of loss with the House of Representatives Education Committee. She and a House representative presented a bill to prevent fatal injuries to children in Michigan schools.

On January 20, 2017, 3-year-old Lilliana Kerr went to school as she did every other weekday. However, she never made it back home that Friday.

“A 350-pound table fell on her in a building that provided education,” said Lilliana’s mother, Tabitha Kerr, during Tuesday’s Education Committee hearing.

According Kerr, the table that killed daughter had been recalled. It was scheduled for removal a decade prior to the incident.

Kerr is now urging the House Education Committee to pass Lilliana’s Law, a bill that would require annual inspections of all public and nonpublic Michigan schools for health and safety violations.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child,” Kerr said. “We need to come together as that village so never again will a child suffer a traumatic injury or death at school.”

A similar incident occurred in the Upper Peninsula in 2015. Amarah Filizetti, a 4-year-old, was killed when an unsecured, 325-pound partition fell on top of her at the Gwinn High School gymnasium.

“Amarah’s case was dismissed due to the school’s protections provided by governmental immunity,” said Kerr.

Tuesday, Republican Representative Ryan Berman presented Lilliana’s Law to the committee with alongside Kerr. He says with structures being added in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19, extra attention should be paid to student safety.

“When we’re talking about putting in barriers or plexiglass and partitions and things like that to separate children during this pandemic, I think this bill is more important now than ever,” said Berman.

Representative Berman says the bill would also require schools to public a report online after each inspection to ensure transparency.

Education Committee members said Lilliana’s Law should undergo some changes in language before a decision is made.

To learn more about Lilliana’s Law and Tabitha Kerr’s story, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Marquette County sting operation targets human trafficking; new task force created
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
A Marquette County resident receives his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
MCHD Health Director says COVID-19 variants, vaccine hesitancy are obstacles to herd immunity
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say

Latest News

The BLP Wright Street Offices
Marquette BLP Wright Street offices expansion on time, on budget
"Menominee" sign on a streetlight.
MSU-Extension hiring new position
Chocolate Bunnies at Towners
Local patisseries are helping you hop your way into Easter, but it looks different than previous years
Tree trimming is just one of the many spring-time duties the road commission has been working on.
Houghton County Road Commission transitions to spring
Marquette County Sheriff gives motorcycle safety tips