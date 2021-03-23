4-year operational referendum for school on upcoming Florence County ballot

FLORENCE, Wisc. (WLUC) -The Florence County School District has been operating on referendums since 2005, so it’s not something taxpayers in the area are new to; Another will be on the April 6th ballot.

“Overall the intent, of the referendum is to maintain, what we are providing to students, and student programming,” said the Florence County School District superintendent, Ben Niehaus.

He says that means more money for operating expenses, bussing, and diverse elective classes. Niehaus said his would be the schools’ 5th operational referendum, but what’s different this time is projection rates are showing it will remain tax neutral, meaning a lesser impact on taxpayers.

“It’s not even an inflationary increase likely, so that shows the boards commitment to trying to keep the impact upon the tax-payers as minimal as possible,” he explained.

He says if it passes, the first year would allow the district to get $1.25 million gradually increasing to $1.5 million by the 2024 school year. This new four-year referendum, will replace the existing 3-year referendum that is set to expire at the end of the current school year. Niehaus says what comes with another millage approval, is also more benefits for the students.

“We offer elective programming in our 7-12 grade levels, that rival schools, that are more than twice our size, don’t have; That is an important goal of ours,” he explained.

Niehaus says the district also has a tech center and is one-to-one for learning, due to the fact that the community has supported referendums in the past.

