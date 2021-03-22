White Named First Team NABC All-Midwest District

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech junior guard Owen White has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ (NABC) Division II All-Midwest District First Team, announced Monday by the national office. The teams are selected and voted on by NABC member coaches of NCAA Division II.

White, a native of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, has already earned numerous accolades for his play on the court this season. Earlier in March, White was the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year as well as All-GLIAC First Team, and All-GLIAC Defensive Team. He was also chosen as GLIAC Player of the Week on three occasions throughout the 2020-21 campaign.

White played in and started 21 games for the Huskies and led the squad and the conference with 21.2 points per game shooting 48.3-percent from the field. He reached double-figure scoring totals in every game and scored a career high 33 points on March 7 in the conference championship against Ashland. He also marked 30 points at home against Grand Valley State on February 20.

White finished second on the squad with 6.4 rebounds per game and added 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks per outing. He was an integral part of the Huskies post-season run to the NCAA Midwest Region Semifinals and helped Tech win two games in the GLIAC Tournament as well as the GLIAC North Division regular season title.

Michigan Tech closed the season 15-8 overall after making their 11th NCAA appearance. The Huskies were runners-up to Ashland in the GLIAC Championship. Other players selected as First Team All-District in the Midwest Region include TJ Crockett (Lindenwood), Conley Garrison (Drury), Cade McKnight (Truman State), Darian Owens-White (Wayne State), and Josh Price (Southern Indiana).

This is the fourth year in a row a Michigan Tech player was selected First Team All-District after Kyle Monroe earned the distinction three straight years ending in 2019-20. White became the sixth player in program history to win the award.

