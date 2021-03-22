Advertisement

Vaccine clinic to be held in Hancock on Wednesday

Anyone 50 of ages or older and those 18-49 years of age who have qualifying health conditions can be vaccinated.
Vials of COVID-19 vaccine doses
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center will be providing a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Hancock on Wednesday, March 24. The clinic will be held at 821 Water Street in Hancock from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Anyone 50 of ages or older and those 18-49 years of age who have qualifying health conditions can be vaccinated. Vaccines are available by appointment only; walk-ins will not be accepted. To be added to the list to be vaccinated, please call (906) 372-3220.

