U.P. Authentic giving out college scholarships to Upper Michigan students

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan business is accepting applications for a scholarship that uniquely celebrates U.P. culture.

U.P. Authentic is partnering with the Community Foundation of the Upper Peninsula with three $906 scholarship that will be awarded to high school seniors looking to continue their education.

U.P. Authentic was founded by Bill Leisenring in July of 2020. It’s a company that provides products made by U.P. artisans and gives 50% of its profits back to U.P. charities and youth scholarships. U.P. authentic used Invent@NMU student professionals to help launch the company.

Leisenring said that growing up in Upper Michigan had a significant impact on who he is today. “As I reflect on my career, I firmly believe that the traits of being a Yooper were very instrumental in my success,” Leisenring, a Delta County native, said. “Honesty, genuine, hard-working, etcetera. I believe I can help by creating a sustainable platform that helps U.P. artisans, youth, and charities.”

“The sole purpose of this Educational Scholarship Fund shall be to provide an annual scholarship to an Upper Peninsula High School graduate who plans to continue their education and who has maintained a GPA of at least 3.2 or better.”

Lesenring also said that students must write a 500 word essay on what the scholarship means to them and how it will allow them to give back to the Upper Peninsula. Students who are interested in applying can fine the application link here.

