Trying new things: Longtime MSHS gymnast is an instant success in the world of diving

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marquette Senior High School student athlete set her sights high for her senior year, participating in two winter sports at once. And she found quick success in that new sport.

Haddie Ketzenberger has been a member of the Marquette gymnastics team throughout high school, but this year she had the opportunity to do more, joining the diving team as well.

“I had wanted to do it my sophomore or junior year, and it never really worked out because practices overlapped,” said Ketzenberger. “But with COVID, it was actually able to work this year, and I was able to do both, and try it out.”

Haddie has been a gymnast for about a decade, finding plenty of success at high school meets in the Upper Peninsula, and even making the state finals last year. It’s no surprise that those skills helped her win the U.P. diving title her first year competing.

“It was a little weird, I wasn’t really expecting to win. I learned from one of my good friends, she’s been diving a while and was able to really help me, so with gymnastics, I was able to catch up quickly.”

Years of gymnastics translated easily to the diving board.

Haddie added, “It’s basically doing floor, but into a pool, so it’s definitely very similar.”

Haddie’s gymnastics career is coming to a close now, but she hopes to be involved in the sport for years to come, even if not competing.

“Gymnastics is really hard on your body, so being older now, I’m starting to wind down, and then I can go more into coaching and other things, which I think is a good transition,” said Ketzenberger.

Haddie hopes to attend the University of Michigan next year and study civil engineering.

