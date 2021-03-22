Spring showers spreading from south to north Tuesday

A stationary frontal boundary over the U.P. bridges an upstream moisture flow from a Central Plains-based system, resulting in increased cloud coverage over the region -- and spring showers spreading south to north Tuesday.

The Central Plains system eventually takes on a northeastward track toward the Upper Midwest, resulting in increased rainfall over the U.P. by Wednesday -- rainfall amounts near an inch are possible in some locations.

Cold air eventually filters in Wednesday night as the system further progresses northeast, producing a chance of snow showers in the U.P. that continue Thursday morning.

Precipitation chances continue Friday and Sunday as the overall storm track persists over the Great Lakes region.

Tuesday: Cloudy and mild with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy with a chance of moderate to locally heavy rain; chance of evening snow showers

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a.m. snow showers; cooler

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers east

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain and snow

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 40

