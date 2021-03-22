Spring showers spreading from south to north Tuesday
Dry regime finally giving way as a Central Plains-based system boosts moisture flow to the U.P.
A stationary frontal boundary over the U.P. bridges an upstream moisture flow from a Central Plains-based system, resulting in increased cloud coverage over the region -- and spring showers spreading south to north Tuesday.
The Central Plains system eventually takes on a northeastward track toward the Upper Midwest, resulting in increased rainfall over the U.P. by Wednesday -- rainfall amounts near an inch are possible in some locations.
Cold air eventually filters in Wednesday night as the system further progresses northeast, producing a chance of snow showers in the U.P. that continue Thursday morning.
Precipitation chances continue Friday and Sunday as the overall storm track persists over the Great Lakes region.
Tuesday: Cloudy and mild with a chance of rain showers
>Highs: 40s
Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy with a chance of moderate to locally heavy rain; chance of evening snow showers
>Highs: 40s
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a.m. snow showers; cooler
>Highs: 30s
Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers east
>Highs: 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy
>Highs: 30s
Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain and snow
>Highs: 30s
Monday: Partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: 40
